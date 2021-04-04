April 4 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks and former All-Star guard Jrue Holiday reached an agreement on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, his agent confirmed Sunday.

Holiday's extension contains bonuses that could boost the deal to $160 million, according to ESPN and The Athletic. The extension also includes a player option for the fourth year in 2024-25.

Advertisement

"I'm a Buck for life," Holiday said in a video posted to the Bucks' official Twitter account Sunday. "Just know that I'm glad to be a part of Bucks Nation. Let's do some big things, man. I'm really excited."

The team later confirmed the extension but didn't disclose terms of the agreement.

"Jrue is one of the top guards in the NBA and we are thrilled to sign him to this extension," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. "Adding him to our team has made us better on both ends of the floor. He's an elite defender and an impactful offensive player with the ability to score, shoot and facilitate."

The 30-year-old Holiday is averaging 17 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds this season, his first with the Bucks. He ranks second in the league in steals per game (1.8).

The Bucks acquired Holiday in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans this past off-season. Milwaukee gave up guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, first-round draft pick R.J. Hampton and two future first-round selections as part of the four-team swap.

In 751 career games with the Philadelphia 76ers, Pelicans and Bucks, Holiday has averaged 15.9 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He was an All-Star selection in 2013.