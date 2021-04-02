Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (L) was fined $50,000 for using "offensive and derogatory language" during an exchange on social media posted earlier this week. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

April 2 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 for using "offensive and derogatory language" in a heated exchange with actor Michael Rapaport on social media, the NBA announced Friday.

Earlier this week, Rapaport posted private messages that were sent to him from Durant's verified Instagram account. The messages included threatening language and anti-gay and misogynistic slurs, prompting the league to step in.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said the team spoke with Durant about the language used in the exchange. Durant apologized for his role in the spat Thursday.

"I'm sorry that people seen that language I used," Durant told reporters. "That's not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor."

On Friday, Rapaport offered an apology for his involvement in the exchange.

Durant has missed the Nets' last 21 games because of a hamstring injury. The 32-year-old forward is averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 19 games this season.