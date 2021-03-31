March 31 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star guard James Harden was forced to depart Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets because of right hamstring tightness.

Harden played 27 minutes through the first three quarters before the Nets ruled him out for the remainder of the game. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Nets came from behind to earn a 120-108 win over the Rockets.

After the victory, Nets head coach Steve Nash said the team is "optimistic" Harden won't be out long term. Harden's status for Thursday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets will be determined after seeing how the nine-time All-Star feels prior to the game.

The Nets were already without Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Landry Shamet on Wednesday night. Brooklyn trailed by as much as 18 points in the first quarter before mounting a comeback and taking the lead in the fourth.

Harden, who is considered an MVP candidate, is averaging 26.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game this season.