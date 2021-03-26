March 26 (UPI) -- Dwight Howard had an eventful night during the Philadelphia 76ers' latest win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran center received his championship ring in a pregame ceremony and was ejected from the game.

Howard, who played for the Lakers last season, was tossed in the first half of the 109-101 victory Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. He scored six points and had two rebounds in six minutes of action.

Howard and 76ers teammate Danny Green received championship rings in the pregame ceremony, along with Lakers players.

Howard and Lakers forward-center Montrezl Harrell later were whistled for a double technical for getting tangled up with 1:08 remaining in the first quarter. The 76ers led 27-24 at the end of the quarter.

Lakers and 76ers players were walking off the court between quarters when Howard and Harrell ran into each other. Harrell shoved Howard aside as he went to the Lakers' bench.

Howard lifted up his arms to show officials that he did not cause the exchange, but a nearby referee pointed at the 76ers big man and motioned for his ejection. Harrell then waved goodbye to Howard from the Lakers bench.

"I thought it was a very selfish play," 76ers coach Doc Rivers told reporters. "He [Howard] had one technical and couldn't get another one. We just have to have better discipline."

The Lakers outscored the 76ers 30-27 in the second quarter to tie the game 54-54 at halftime. The 76ers then broke the game open with a 35-17 edge in the third quarter. The Lakers outscored the 76ers 30-20 in the final 12 minutes, but couldn't close the deficit.

Green scored a game-high 28 points and made 8 of 12 3-point attempts in the victory. Seth Curry added 19 points for the 76ers. Ben Simmons had 12 assists and seven rebounds, but totaled just nine points and was 1 for 7 from the floor.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma had 25 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Harrell and Dennis Schroder scored 20 points apiece for the Lakers.

The Lakers (28-17) host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10:30 p.m. EDT Friday at the Staples Center. The 76ers (32-13) battle the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday at the Staples Center.