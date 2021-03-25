March 25 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Detroit Free Press that the teams agreed to the trade late Wednesday. The two picks are in the 2021 NBA Draft and 2024 NBA Draft.

Joseph, 29, has spent the last two seasons with the Kings. He is averaging 6.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game this season.

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft has averaged 6.9 points per game for his career. Joseph, a Texas product, also has played for the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers. He has a $12.6 million salary this season and in 2021-22.

Wright, 28, is averaging 10.4 points, five assists and 4.6 rebounds this season. The No. 20 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft started his career with the Raptors. He also has played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks. Wright was traded to the Pistons in November.

He has a $9 million salary this season and an $8.52 million salary in 2021-22.

The Pistons (12-31) host the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. EDT Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Kings (19-25) host the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.