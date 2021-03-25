March 25 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic have agreed on a trade that will send star forward Aaron Gordon to the Nuggets.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday that Denver is trading veteran guard Gary Harris, rookie R.J. Hampton and a first-round draft pick to the Magic in exchange for Gordon and forward Gary Clark. The first-round selection will be Denver's 2025 protected pick.

The 25-year-old Gordon told reporters Tuesday he asked Orlando for a trade. He said he made the demand due to his "frustration" with the team on multiple issues.

"There's been times where I just expressed my frustration to management," Gordon said. "Frustration with the losses, the injuries, the way we've been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years. So it's just my frustration kind of boiling over, I would say.

"... I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me, of frustration."

The Magic selected Gordon with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Since Gordon's arrival in Orlando, the Magic have posted a 203-322 overall record and made the playoffs twice, losing in the first round each time.

Gordon is averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over 25 games this season.

Clark appeared in 35 games (11 starts) for the Magic this season. He averaged 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for Orlando.

Harris is averaging 9.7 points across 19 games in the 2020-21 campaign, while Hampton has averaged 2.6 points over 9.3 minutes per game for the Nuggets in his rookie year.