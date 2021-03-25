Former Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (pictured) was traded to the Houston Rockets in January as part of the James Harden blockbuster deal. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

March 25 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets agreed to send All-Star guard Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Houston Chronicle that the Rockets are getting Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and 2022 first-round swap rights in exchange for Oladipo. According to the outlets, those swap rights include the Brooklyn Nets' pick.

The 28-year-old Oladipo is in the final season of his four-year, $85 million contract. He can become a free agent this summer.

Oladipo ruptured his quad in January 2019, but the veteran guard has returned to form in games with the Indiana Pacers and Rockets this season. He has averaged 20.8 points, five rebounds and 4.7 assists over 29 games with the Rockets and Pacers in the 2020-21 campaign.

Oladipo arrived in Houston in January as part of the four-team trade involving superstar guard James Harden, who was sent to the Nets. According to ESPN, Oladipo declined the Rockets' two-year, $45 million contract extension earlier this season.

In 450 career games with the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers and Rockets, Oladipo has averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists.

With Oladipo joining Miami, the Heat are expected to emerge as the front-runners to sign veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who completed a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. According to ESPN, the buyout was for $5.8 million.

Aldridge plans to speak with multiple teams before finalizing a decision.

Also Thursday, the Heat agreed to trade Maurice Harkless and Chris Silva to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Nemanja Bjelica, according to multiple reports.