March 23 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured right wrist, the team said.

The Hornets said in a statement that Dr. Michelle Carlson performed the surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. The team said Ball's wrist will be immobilized, and he will be reevaluated in four weeks.

League sources told ESPN that Ball remains unlikely to return to the Hornets' lineup this season due to the injury.

The 19-year-old Ball suffered the wrist injury on a fall while driving to the basket during Saturday's 125-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite sustaining the injury in the first half, he played extensively in the third and fourth quarters.

Ball, who showed signs of discomfort for the remainder of the game, finished with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists against the Clippers.

Prior to his injury, Ball -- the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft -- was considered the front-runner for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award. He has averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds this season.

The Hornets have a 21-21 record this season and are sixth in the Eastern Conference.