John Wall (1) helped the Houston Rockets get their first win since Feb. 4 on Monday in Houston. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

March 23 (UPI) -- John Wall recorded his first triple-double since 2016 to help the Houston Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors and snap a 20-game losing streak.

Wall had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the 117-99 win Monday at Toyota Center in Houston. The Rockets, who have the second-worst record in the Western Conference (12-30), hadn't won a game since Feb. 4.

Advertisement

"We just went out there and competed. ... Everybody was engaged for the whole 48 minutes," Wall told reporters.

Monday's game featured 11 lead changes and was tied eight times. Houston led by as many as 18 points in the victory and outscored Toronto's bench 25-15.

RELATED NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86

Rockets guard Sterling Brown scored 13 points in the first quarter, but Houston trailed 28-27. The lead shifted hands several times in the second quarter, but Wall helped the Rockets take a 65-60 lead at halftime. The Raptors then outscored the Rockets 26-23 in the third frame to cut the deficit to two points.

The Rockets then used a balanced offensive approach to outscore the Raptors 29-13 down the stretch. They started the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run. They then added another 11-2 run to push the lead to 110-95 with 4:11 remaining. The Rockets then held onto the lead down the stretch to snap the losing skid.

Jae'Sean Tate led the Rockets with 22 points. Brown scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds for Houston. Christian Wood also chipped in 19 points in the win.

Fred VanVleet scored a game-high 27 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Rockets host the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Toyota Center. The Raptors host the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.