March 22 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will miss the team's next three games because of a family matter, the franchise announced Monday.

Irving will sit out Brooklyn's upcoming road games against the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons while he deals with the family matter, according to the team.

The Nets were already short-handed entering their three-game road trip. Kevin Durant has been out since Feb. 13 due to a hamstring strain, but he is nearing a return to the court.

Brooklyn also will be without Landry Shamet, who has emerged as a key reserve player. Shamet suffered a sprained right ankle against the Washington Wizards on Sunday and won't travel with the team Monday.

Irving has been in and out of the Nets' starting lineup this season, appearing in 31 of their 43 games. The seven-time All-Star selection missed two weeks in January for a personal absence. During that time away from the club, he broke the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, which further delayed his return.

The 28-year-old Irving was fined for disregarding the league's coronavirus guidelines. Once he returned, Irving said that he "just needed a pause."

Since then, Irving has missed four total games for injury maintenance.

In 31 games this season, Irving has averaged a career-best 28.1 points on 52% shooting. He also is averaging 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.