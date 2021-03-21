Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse threw his mask in frustration at the end of the Raptors' 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

March 21 (UPI) -- The NBA has fined Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his mask and directing profanity toward officials at the end of a game Friday.

NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the fine Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at the end of the Raptors' 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Nurse threw his face mask behind the scorer's table and toward the stands, then used profanity at game officials before leaving the floor.

In that game, the Jazz took 41 free throws, compared to the Raptors' 14 attempts. After the loss, Nurse said it "just didn't seem like they were going to let us win tonight," declining to offer specifics.

The 27-shot difference in free throws between the Raptors and Jazz was the second largest in the NBA this season.

Toronto has a 17-24 record this season. The Raptors took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.