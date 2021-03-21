March 21 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a significant wrist injury.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Charlotte Observer on Sunday that Ball suffered a fracture to his right wrist. According to the outlets, the 19-year-old guard is seeking a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis.

Later Sunday, the Hornets announced that Ball underwent an MRI, which revealed the fracture. The team said Ball would be out indefinitely, and that additional updates would be provided when available.

Ball, considered a front-runner for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, appeared to sustain the injury in a fall while driving to the basket during Saturday night's 125-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite suffering the injury in the first half, he played extensively in the third and fourth quarters.

Ball, who showed signs of discomfort for the rest of the game, finished with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists against the Clippers.

Ball, the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, has averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds this season.