March 19 (UPI) -- LeBron James scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-105 triumph over the Charlotte Hornets Thursday night for the team's fourth win in a row.

James also had eight rebounds and six assists in the win Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"I thought he was ultra-aggressive at trying to score the ball," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters.

The four-time NBA MVP scored 13 points in the first 12 minutes to help the Lakers take a 31-24 lead into the second quarter. He added another nine points in the second and the Lakers led 60-45 at the break.

The Hornets opened the second half with a 10-2 run and eventually tied the score at 64 midway through the third. Los Angeles responded with a 10-2 run and led 83-79 to start the fourth.

Charlotte rallied again and cut the deficit to 86-85 with 10:13 remaining, but the Lakers closed the door on the Hornets with a 12-2 run down the stretch.

Charlotte rookie guard LaMelo Ball scored a team-high 26 points and guard Terry Rozier also scored 20 points in the loss.

Veteran guard Dennis Schroder scored 22 points and had seven assists for the Lakers. Talen Horton-Tucker and Kyle Kuzma scored 12 points apiece off the bench.

The Lakers (28-13) next host the Atlanta Hawks at 12:30 p.m. PDT Saturday and the Hornets (20-20) stay in Los Angeles to face the Clippers at 7 p.m.