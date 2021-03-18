March 18 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade forward P.J. Tucker to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sources told ESPN, the Houston Chronicle and The Athletic on Wednesday that the Bucks will send guard D.J. Augustin and forward D.J. Wilson to the Rockets in exchange for Tucker and forward Rodions Kurucs in the swap. The trade also includes an exchange of draft picks.

Advertisement

Tucker, 35, has averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season. He has spent the last four seasons with the Rockets. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound forward has averaged 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during his 10-year NBA tenure.

Tucker entered the league as a second-round pick by the Toronto Raptors in the 2006 NBA Draft. He also played for the Phoenix Suns.

Tucker has a $7.9 million salary this season and is a free agent next season.

The Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. EDT Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Rockets host the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. EDT Friday at Toyota Center in Houston.