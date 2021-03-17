March 17 (UPI) -- Former NBA center Shawn Bradley, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1993 draft, was left paralyzed after suffering a traumatic spinal cord injury, according to a statement released on his behalf by the Dallas Mavericks organization.

In late January, Bradley was hit from behind by a vehicle while riding his bicycle near his home in St. George, Utah. He underwent neck fusion surgery and has spent the last two months hospitalized.

Advertisement

"With his wife Carrie at his side around the clock, and supported by an amazing team of rehabilitation specialists and family, Bradley is in good spirits," the statement read, in part. "He plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety."

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Bradley in the 1993 draft after he spent two years on a Mormon mission following his freshman year at BYU. After two-plus seasons in Philadelphia, he was traded to the New Jersey Nets. He spent parts of two seasons with the Nets before being shipped to the Mavericks.

RELATED Heat trade suspended center Meyers Leonard to Thunder

Listed at 7-foot-6, the 48-year-old Bradley averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during his 12-season NBA career. He spent the final eight-plus years of his career in Dallas.

"We are saddened to hear of Shawn's accident," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a statement Wednesday. "Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family."