Jan. 13 (UPI) -- All-Star guard James Harden said his Houston Rockets team is just "not good enough" and that he doesn't think the situation "can be fixed" after two consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I love this city. I've literally done everything I can. This situation is crazy," Harden told reporters after a 117-100 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday in Houston. "I don't think it's something that can be fixed."

Harden had been linked to the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets this off-season after he requested a trade from the Rockets.

Harden said the Rockets aren't good enough "chemistry and talent-wise" to keep up with the Lakers.

"It was clear these last few games, from the beginning of the game," Harden said. "They are one of the best teams we have in this league."

Harden had 16 points and made 5 of 16 shots from the floor in Tuesday's loss. Lakers forward LeBron James scored a game-high 26 points and had eight rebounds and five assists. Anthony Davis scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds and five blocks in the win.

Rockets guard John Wall declined to give a direct response to Harden's comments, but said his team is still trying to find chemistry. He also sounded a bit more optimistic about the team's future.

"Like I told everybody tonight and told the guys before, when one through 15 guys are all on the same page and they commit and they know their role and they know what they want to get out of this and that's to win, it'll all be fine," Wall said.

"But when you have certain guys in the mix that don't want to buy in all as one, it's going to be hard to do anything special or anything good as a basketball team."

Harden -- who has led the NBA in scoring for three-consecutive seasons -- is averaging 24.8 points per game this season, his lowest total since 2011-12.

The Rockets (3-6) face the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday in San Antonio.