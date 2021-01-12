Trending

Trending Stories

Patriots' Bill Belichick declines Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump
Patriots' Bill Belichick declines Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump
Alabama rolls past Ohio State to win 6th college football title under Saban
Alabama rolls past Ohio State to win 6th college football title under Saban
Eagles fire Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson
Eagles fire Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson
Rams-Packers, Chiefs-Browns among NFL divisional playoff matchups
Rams-Packers, Chiefs-Browns among NFL divisional playoff matchups
Ben Roethlisberger on potential retirement: 'I hope the Steelers want me back'
Ben Roethlisberger on potential retirement: 'I hope the Steelers want me back'

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
Ohio State defeats Clemson at Sugar Bowl
Ohio State defeats Clemson at Sugar Bowl
 
Back to Article
/