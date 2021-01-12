Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The NBA has postponed a New Orleans Pelicans-Dallas Mavericks game and a Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls matchup in accordance with the league's health and safety protocol for COVID-19.

The league announced the postponements on Monday. The move came a day after the league postponed a game between the Miami Heat and Celtics due to contact tracing issues within the Heat organization.

The Celtics were scheduled to face the Bulls at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday in Chicago. The Mavericks were scheduled to host the Pelicans on Monday in Dallas.

Sources told ESPN and the Dallas Morning News on Monday that four Mavericks players had tested positive for COVID-19. The team also shuttered its facility on Sunday. The Celtics still don't have enough players to play a game due to the league's COVID-19 protocol.

"The NBA and NBPA will be meeting today about modifying the league's health and safety protocols," the NBA said in a news release.

The Celtics are scheduled to host the Magic on Wednesday in Boston. The Bulls are scheduled to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in Oklahoma City.

The Pelicans are set to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Mavericks have a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C.

The NBA announced a shortened 72-game schedule in November for the 2020-21 campaign. The first half of the season started on Dec. 22 and ends March 4. The second half is from March 11 to May 16.

Each team has three games against each opponent in their respective conference for a total of 42 games apiece. Teams also play two games against each opponent from the alternate conference.