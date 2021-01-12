Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon threw down one of the most vicious slam dunks of the season, with a rim-rattling finish over Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Gordon's slam came with 9:45 remaining in a 121-99 loss to the Bucks on Monday at Amway Center in Orlando. Antetokounmpo had five fouls at the time of the dunk and couldn't be too aggressive as a defender or he could have fouled out.

"I knew they were going to close out hard on me," Gordon told reporters. "And I knew [Antetokounmpo] had five fouls. I was just going at him."

Orlando trailed 88-84 when they had the ball at the start of the sequence. Magic forward Gary Clark caught the ball down the right flank before he passed out to Gordon at the top of the key. Gordon did a ball fake on Bucks guard Pat Connaughton before he dribbled into the paint.

Antetokounmpo slid into the lane just before Gordon picked up his dribble. The Magic forward then put the ball in his right hand and elevated into the reigning MVP before he smashed the ball through the rim for a score.

The Bucks answered with a 22-2 run to put the Magic away down the stretch.

Gordon scored 21 points and had eight assists in the loss. Nikola Vucevic scored a game-high 28 points and had 13 rebounds for the Magic. Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 22 points in the win.

The Magic face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. The Bucks face the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.