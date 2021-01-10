Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Sunday night's game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics has been postponed due to the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The NBA announced that due to ongoing contact tracing with the Heat, the team was unable to field the league-required eight available players to move forward with Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Earlier Sunday, Heat guard Avery Bradley was placed into the league's health and safety protocol and was ruled out for the game versus Boston.

The Celtics were set to play against the Heat with the minimum eight players after nine were ruled out, including seven because of the league's health and safety protocols.

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Javonte Green, Grant Williams, Semi Ojeleye, Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams III were ruled out due to the protocol. Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford were listed as out because of injuries.

This is the second game postponed in the NBA this season. A Dec. 23 game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets was pushed back due to COVID-19 issues in Houston.