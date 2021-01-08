Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has averaged 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in four games this season. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will be out indefinitely as he continues to work his way through the NBA's health and safety protocol.

League sources told ESPN on Friday that Porter will remain in the protocol for an indefinite period and continue to be tested daily for COVID-19. According to The Athletic, he is facing an additional quarantine period that could last for as long as two weeks.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old Porter has been in the league's protocol since Dec. 31 as a result of contact tracing. He has missed the Nuggets' last four games since scoring 30 points against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 29.

Porter, who was selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, moved into the starting lineup to begin this season after strong performances in the playoffs last year.

In four games this season, Porter has averaged 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. He averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds during his rookie campaign.

The Nuggets suffered a 124-117 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night to fall to 3-5 this season.