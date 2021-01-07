Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal said he was "mad" after he scored a career-high 60 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. The veteran guard also said he won't "count" the points because his team lost.

Beal made 20 of 35 shots and 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range in the 141-136 setback on Wednesday in Philadelphia. He also made 13 free throws, collected seven rebounds and had five assists.

"I'm mad," Beal told reporters. "I don't count any of my career highs that have been in losses. We can throw it right out the window with the other two or three I've had.

"I just want to win. Sometimes it forces me to score 50, 60 or whatever. I just want to win."

Beal scored 53 points and 55 points, respectively, in back-to-back losses in February. He had 57 points through three quarters on Wednesday in Philadelphia. He made just one shot attempt over the final 12 minutes.

Sixers guard Seth Curry scored 15 points in the first quarter to lead Philadelphia to an early 33-24 advantage. Beal had 13 points in the first quarter.

The Wizards guard splashed in another 19 points in the second quarter, but the 76ers still held an 82-67 lead at halftime. Beal scored another 25 points and made three attempts from 3-point range in the third quarter to help Washington close the gap to 10 points.

The Wizards then climbed back and led three times down the stretch, but could not hold on for a victory.

Fellow Wizards guard Russell Westbrook scored 20 points and had 12 assists and eight rebounds in the loss. Sixers center Joel Embiid had a team-high 38 points.

Curry scored 28 points and made 6 of 7 attempts 3-point range. Sixers guard Ben Simmons chipped in 17 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in the victory.

The Wizards face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday in Boston. The 76ers battle the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday in Brooklyn, N.Y.