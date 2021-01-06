Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season after suffering a torn left ACL during Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Less than five minutes into the contest, Fultz drove to the paint and tumbled to the court after his left knee buckled without any contact from Cavaliers rookie Isaac Okoro. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes before trainers helped him into a wheelchair.

Shortly after the injury, the Magic ruled Fultz out for the rest of the game. The 22-year-old guard then underwent an MRI, which revealed the significant damage to his knee.

"He underwent an MRI and results revealed that Fultz has sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament," the Magic said in a statement Wednesday night. "Fultz will be out for the remainder of the season."

Fultz, who signed a three-year, $50 million contract extension last month, was off to the best start of his NBA career. Entering Wednesday's matchup against the Cavs, he was averaging a career-best 14.3 points to go with 6.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds in seven games.

The Magic earned a 105-94 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday to improve to 6-2 this season.