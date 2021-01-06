Detroit Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes (R) has averaged 4.6 points and 3.6 assists in seven starts this season. File Photo by Rob Carr/EPA-EFE

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn labrum in his right hip, the team announced Wednesday.

The Pistons said an MRI performed Tuesday confirmed the diagnosis. Hayes will continue to be evaluated by the team's medical staff, but no timeline for his return was provided.

"It's tough, especially for a young kid to play [seven] games and be injured coming into the league, just figuring it out," Pistons head coach Dwane Casey told reporters before Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"He has to use it as a positive -- study film, sit down with coaches, watch practices, sit during timeouts with coaches and be a student of the NBA game. Use this as a positive time to learn, to observe and get as much as he can mentally while he's rehabbing and coming back."

The 6-foot-5 Hayes sustained the injury during Monday's loss to the Bucks. He left the game in the third quarter after falling while defending Jrue Holiday on a fast-break layup attempt.

The Pistons selected the 19-year-old Hayes with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has started all seven games this season, averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 assists per game.