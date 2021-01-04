Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Stephen Curry made eight 3-pointers and 18 of 31 shots from the floor for a career-high 62 points in a Golden State Warriors victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors guard also made 18 of 19 free throw attempts in the 137-122 win on Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Curry -- who missed almost the 2019-20 season due to a hand injury -- had a previous career-high of 54 points on Feb. 27, 2013.

"I know I have a lot left in the tank," Curry told reporters. "I'm just thankful that I'm healthy able to be back out there playing, enjoying the game that I love and surprising myself sometimes."

Curry erupted for 21 points through the first 12 minutes. He made 7 of 11 shots in the first quarter to help the Warriors earn a 36-33 edge in the frame. He added another 10 points in the second quarter and scored 14 points in the third quarter.

Curry splashed in a trio of 3-points and scored 17 points over the final 12 minutes. He also finished the night with five rebounds and four assists.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins chipped in 21 points in the win. Rookie center James Wiseman had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 points in the win.

Blazers guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum scored 32 and 28 points, respectively, in the loss. Enes Kanter chipped in 24 points off of Blazers bench.

"We've seen Steph do so many amazing things at Oracle Arena and now here at Chase Center," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

"It's just a privilege to coach him."

The Warriors (3-3) host the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. EST Monday in San Francisco. The Blazers (3-3) host the Chicago Bulls at 10:30 p.m. EST Tuesday at Moda Center in Portland, Ore.