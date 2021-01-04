Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) has averaged 28.2 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant will be quarantined for at least one week after exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Monday that Durant will miss the Nets' next four games because of the seven-day quarantine. As long as he tests negative for the coronavirus, the earliest he can return is Jan. 12 against the Denver Nuggets.

Brooklyn confirmed the reports by ruling out Durant for its game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. The team said the All-Star forward will miss the game because of the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Durant also will miss Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday's matchup versus the Memphis Grizzlies and Sunday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 32-year-old Durant, who had COVID-19 in May, has continued to register coronavirus antibodies and tested negative three times in recent days, according to ESPN.

Durant, who missed the entire 2019-20 campaign while rehabbing an Achilles tendon injury, has averaged 28.2 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season.

The Nets are scheduled to play the Jazz at 7:30 p.m. EST Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.