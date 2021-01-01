Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Christian Wood and Danuel House Jr. combined for a rare double-alley oop dunk in the Houston Rockets' win over the Sacramento Kings.

The simultaneous slam came in the third quarter of the 122-119 victory Thursday at Toyota Center in Houston.

Houston led 69-62 with 9:16 left in the frame when star guard James Harden took off in transition. Harden caught a pass down the left flank before he dribbled just outside the 3-point line.

Harden then lifted his head before he picked up his dribble and jumped through the lane.

Harden then lobbed the ball toward the right side of the rim. House appeared to be in the best position to catch the ball, but Wood also jumped to receive the pass. Wood grabbed the ball with both hands as House used his right hand to catch the lob.

Both players then smashed the ball through the rim for a dunk before they landed at the same time. House was given credit for the score.

"He thought the points should have gone to him," House told reporters after the game. "If they would have given them to both of us, that would have been OK, too."

Wood recorded six points in the third quarter. House had two points and two rebounds in the frame. The Kings outscored the Rockets 27-24 in the third quarter, but Houston carried an 87-86 lead into the final frame.

The Rockets outscored the Kings 35-33 over the final 12 minutes.

Wood scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the win. House had 11 points and five rebounds for Houston.

Harden led the Rockets with 33 points. He also had eight assists and six rebounds in the win. Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 24 points in the loss.

The Rockets host the Kings at 5 p.m. EST Saturday in Houston.