Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The NBA on Friday issued a total of $85,000 in fines to Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets players for a dustup that occurred when they played Wednesday in Dallas.

Mavericks forward James Johnson received a $40,000 fine. Hornets forwards Cody Martin and Caleb Martin were fined $25,000 and $20,000, respectively.

The fight took place with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter. Cody Martin battled for position as Johnson played defense deep down the left flank. Johnson appeared to push Martin out of bounds, and the two players got face-to-face and exchanged words.

Martin then shoved Johnson before both teams converged in front of the Mavericks' bench, where Caleb Martin entered the scrum and shoved another player.

NBA executive vice president of operations Kiki VanDeWegh said Johnson "deliberately" pushed Cody Martin out of bounds and said the Mavericks forward "aggressively confronted" Martin and initiated the incident.

VanDeWegh said Cody Martin was fined for the retaliation and making contact with a game official. Caleb Martin also was fined for making contact with an official.

The Hornets beat the Mavericks 118-99. LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 22 points. Caleb Martin and Cody Martin scored four points apiece.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a team-high 18 for Dallas. Johnson had seven points.

The Mavericks face the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. EST Friday in Dallas. The Hornets host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. EST Friday in Charlotte, N.C.