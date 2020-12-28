Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will undergo surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL, the team announced Monday.

Dinwiddie suffered the knee injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. He drove against Hornets big man Bismack Biyombo and planted his leg awkwardly.

The 27-year-old Dinwiddie remained on the floor and grabbed his right knee. He then hobbled over to the sideline and was evaluated on the Nets' bench by the team's medical staff.

Dinwiddie was ruled out for the rest of the game with what the Nets called a right knee sprain. The team said Monday that he is scheduled to have surgery next week.

League sources told ESPN that Dinwiddie is expected to miss an extended amount of time. His ability to return this season will depend on his rehabilitation. According to The Athletic, the former second-round pick could miss the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and three assists in three games this year. He has a $12.3 million player option for the 2021-22 season.

Caris LeVert, who was a starter for the Nets last season, will likely replace Dinwiddie in Brooklyn's starting lineup. The Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.