Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors will be without injured forward Draymond Green for their Christmas Day matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, coach Steve Kerr said.

Green sustained a right foot injury in a scrimmage at preseason training camp. He also missed the Warriors' season-opening loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Green participated in practice Wednesday with the Warriors.

"He's not going to play in Milwaukee," Kerr told reporters Wednesday. "He had a really good workout [Wednesday] and practiced fully with the team and did a session after practice on his own for conditioning.

"We will see how he responds [Thursday], but he won't play in Milwaukee. The hope is that he will play in Chicago or Detroit."

Eric Paschall and Juan Toscano-Anderson filled in for Green on Tuesday. They totaled 10 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists in the loss to Brooklyn.

The Warriors will face the Bucks at 2:30 p.m. EST Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.