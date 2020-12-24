Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum drained up a deep heave over the outstretched arms of Giannis Antetokounmpo just before the final buzzer to lead the Boston Celtics to a dramatic win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tatum's 3-pointer hit the backboard before it fell through the net with just 0.4 seconds remaining in the 122-121 victory on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics forward scored 30 points in the win.

"It felt good to see everyone contribute and step up and make great plays," Tatum told reporters. "We had a big league in the fourth, but we understand it's a game of runs."

Boston entered the fourth quarter with a 17-point advantage before Antetokounmpo's Bucks staged a rally. The "Greek Freak" scored 18 points over the final 12 minutes and the Bucks outscored the Celtics 37-21 down the stretch.

The Bucks began the final frame on an 8-0 run. They then tied the game and took the lead several times down the stretch. Guard Jrue Holiday gave the Bucks their final lead with a step-back jump shot with 1:10 remaining.

The Celtics and Bucks then had multiple empty possessions before Tatum received an inbound pass with about nine seconds remaining.

The Celtics forward took a few dribbles and ran to his left before he drew Antetokounmpo on defense. The Bucks star eyed Tatum as he did a crossover dribble. Tatum then took a jab step forward before he fell back and launched a 3-pointer with about three seconds remaining.

The long-range attempt sailed over Antetokounmpo's left hand and drilled the glass before it bounced into the net to give Boston a 122-120 edge with less than a second left on the clock.

"The basketball gods rewarded them and he made it," Antetokounmpo said.

The Celtics went on to foul Antetokounmpo just before time expired, but he missed a game-trying free throw attempt.

"It was a great game that presented a lot of situations and things that NBA basketball, when you are a playing a good opponent, provides," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

The Bucks shot 51.1% from the field, but had 16 turnovers in the loss. Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 35 points and had 13 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 33 points. Jeff Teague chipped in 19 points off the Boston bench. Khris Middleton and Holiday scored 27 points and 25 points, respectively, for Milwaukee.

The Bucks host the Golden State Warriors at 2:30 p.m. EST on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets at 5 p.m. EST on Friday at TD Garden.