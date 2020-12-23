Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) got off to hot starts offensively to lead their team to a lopsided win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- New teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 48 points in three quarters to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Irving scored a game-high 26 points in the 125-99 win on Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The All-Star point guard also had four rebounds and four assists. Durant chipped in 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

"It was a great start to a long journey," Irving told reporters. "I know Nets fans are looking for us to continue this and I'm looking forward to it."

The Warriors -- known for their sharpshooting -- made just 37.4% of their shots and 30.3% of their 3-point attempts. The Nets shot 45.7% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown.

Brooklyn led by as many as 38 points in the blowout.

The Nets trailed 4-2 early on before they used an 8-0 run to take control. Brooklyn then put together another 10-1 run to increase its first-quarter advantage and had a 40-25 lead at the end of the frame.

Irving had 17 points in the first quarter to spark the early momentum. The Nets used a more balanced scoring attack in the second quarter to earn a 63-45 lead at halftime.

Durant poured in 10 points in the third frame and the Nets held a 99-71 edge entering the fourth quarter.

Durant and Irving sat the bench for the entire fourth quarter. Warriors rookie James Wiseman attempted to rally his squad back into the game with 10 points down the stretch, but could not close the large deficit.

Wiseman -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft -- had 19 points in the loss. Warriors guard Stephen Curry recorded a team-high 20 points and had 10 assists.

Caris LeVert scored 20 points and had nine rebounds off the Nets bench.

"I think we got a little frustrated with our shots not falling in the first quarter," Curry said. "We got some good looks, but missed a bunch of them.

"It deflated us a little bit and took our edge off on the defensive end."

The Nets face the Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. EST on Friday at TD Garden in Boston. The Warriors battle the Milwaukee Bucks at 2:30 p.m. EST on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.