Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks were docked their 2022 second-round draft pick for a tampering violation that occurred this past off-season, the league said.

In a statement released Monday, the NBA said it conducted an investigation into whether the Bucks held discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic or his agent before it was allowed under the league's free-agency rules.

The league determined that Milwaukee had talks with Bogdanovic or his agent before the date when it was permitted. The NBA said the Bucks' violation constituted "conduct detrimental to the NBA."

Bogdanovic, who was a restricted free agent, eventually signed with the Atlanta Hawks in late November after the Bucks' sign-and-trade agreement with the Sacramento Kings fell through.

"We were fully cooperative with the league and we look forward to our season beginning on Wednesday," the Bucks said in a statement Monday.

The NBA said the penalty took into account the Bucks' cooperation throughout the league's probe, the absence of evidence that Milwaukee reached an impermissible agreement with Bogdanovic and that the Bucks ultimately didn't acquire Bogdanovic.

The 28-year-old Bogdanovic, who was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, averaged a career-best 15.1 points per game last season, his third with the Kings.