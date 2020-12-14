The Detroit Pistons on Mondy waived LiAngelo Ball, 11 days after he signed a contract with the team. Photo by Graham Hodges/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons on Monday waived guard LiAngelo Ball, who earlier this month joined siblings Lonzo and LaMelo as the third Ball brother to sign an NBA contract.

LaMelo, 19, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Lonzo, 23, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. LiAngelo, 22, withdrew from UCLA in 2017 and went undrafted in 2018.

He went on to play in the Lithuanian Basketball League and in the Junior Basketball Association, a league founded by his father, LaVar. On Dec. 29, Ball signed to play in the NBA G League before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract Dec. 2 with the Pistons.

The Holiday brothers -- Jrue, Justin and Aaron -- and the Plumlee brothers -- Marshall, Mason and Miles -- are the only two trios of brothers to ever play in the NBA simultaneously.

Ball did not log a single minute through the Pistons' first two games this preseason. The Pistons on Monday also waived forwards Louis King and Anthony Lamb.