Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have each been fined $25,000 for failure to adhere to the NBA's media availability protocol, the league said.

"The fines result from Irving's refusal on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability," the NBA said Thursday in a news release.

The league requires healthy players to be made available for reporters before or after games and practices. Irving has turned down multiple requests to speak to reporters since the Dec. 1 start of training camp. The Nets guard issued a statement last week instead of speaking to reporters.

He said he issued the statement to ensure his message was "properly conveyed."

"I am committed to show up to work every day, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization," Irving said in the statement.

"My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself. Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change."

Irving, 28, averaged a career-high 27.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season. He has posted 6.4 assists per game in 2019-20 in 20 games for the Nets.

The six-time All-Star has a $33.3 million salary for the 2020-21 season.