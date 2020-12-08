Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A 1986-87 Michael Jordan rookie card sold for $150,000 in an online auction, which set a record for the highest price ever paid for a Jordan rookie card with a perfect Gem Mint 10 rating.

The card sold Monday at Robert Edwards Auctions. It had a starting bid of $25,000. The auction had 51 bids.

"This is an ultra-high-grade example of the premier modern-day basketball card," a description for the card on the auction website read. "The 1986-87 Fleer basketball issue is extremely condition-sensitive due to its blue flush-to-the-border design.

"The offered example is pack-fresh with four razor-sharp corners, bright colors, a flawless image, and no chipping to the extreme edges of the condition-sensitive red and blue borders. It is hard to imagine a finer example of this card."

Jordan played his first season in 1984-85, but Fleer didn't have a general release of basketball cards until 1986-87. Jordan averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game during his rookie campaign. Jordan averaged a career-high 37.1 points per game during his 1986-87 season.

An unopened box of 1986-87 Fleer basketball cards also sold for $126,000 as part of the auction.