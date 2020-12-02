Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and seven assists in his lone season with the Rockets. File Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets agreed to trade former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for All-Star guard John Wall and a first-round draft pick, the teams announced Wednesday night.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Washington's 2023 first-rounder to the Rockets is lottery protected. If the pick doesn't convey in that year, it is protected 1-12 in 2024, 1-10 in 2025 and 1-8 in 2026. If it hasn't conveyed as a first-round selection to Houston by 2026, it switches to a second-round choice in both 2026 and 2027.

Wall, 30, hasn't played in a game since Dec. 26, 2018, missing parts of two seasons because of an Achilles tendon issue and a major knee injury. In 32 contests during the 2018-19 campaign, he averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game.

"Having the opportunity to acquire a player of Russell's caliber and character was something that we could not pass up when looking at both the immediate and long-term future of our team," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a statement Wednesday.

"With that said, the decision to part ways with John, one of the greatest players in franchise history, was extremely difficult. What he has meant to our organization and our community is immeasurable and will not be forgotten."

The 32-year-old Westbrook, who was the league's MVP in 2017, averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and seven assists in his lone season with the Rockets. Prior to joining Houston in July 2019, he spent his first 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook has been an All-Star selection in nine of the last 10 seasons. He joined Oscar Robertson as the only players in league history to average a triple-double in one season, doing so in his last three years with the Thunder.