Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers announced Tuesday that two players on the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Myers said the start of the Warriors' training camp will be delayed by one day because of the positive tests. Practices are allowed to begin Sunday, but the Warriors will now begin camp Monday.

"As players have entered back into our market, two players have tested positive after they've reentered," Myers told reporters Tuesday. "I don't think this is unexpected with all the guys coming back in from [outside the] market. It kind of proves that the protocols and testing are working. That was the whole point to catch these things before we began.

"As a result, we've been delayed one day. So we're going to start our individual workouts [Wednesday] and then the official kind of camp where they're going to be practicing and everything together I believe will start on Monday."

Due to the collective bargaining agreement and HIPAA rules, Myers didn't name the players who tested positive for the virus. Both players could be eligible to return by the time the regular season begins on Dec. 22.

Under the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, a player who records a positive test must wait at least 12 days from the date of the positive test result or the onset of symptoms before returning.

The Warriors are scheduled to open their 2020-21 preseason slate against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 12.