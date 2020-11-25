Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Hawks have signed restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Atlanta announced the acquisition Tuesday night. Bogdanovic joins the Hawks after the Sacramento Kings declined to match Atlanta's four-year, $72 million offer sheet.

"Bogdan has a great feel for the game, and we expect him to be a great fit for us with his high-level offensive skill set, experience and toughness," said Travis Schlenk, the Hawks' president of basketball operations and general manager.

"It's no secret that one of our biggest areas of focus in free agency was adding shooting and quality depth. With Bogdan as part of our incoming group, we feel those are now areas of strength."

Bogdanovic, 28, averaged a career-high 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 61 appearances last season for Sacramento. He has posted 13.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in three NBA seasons.

He entered the league as the No. 27 overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2014 NBA Draft. The Suns traded Bogdanovic to the Kings in 2016.

"Thank you for allowing me to be myself and giving me the opportunity to follow my dreams," Bogdanovic tweeted Tuesday.

"Thank you to the fans and the city for welcoming me, and supporting me the whole time!"

The Kings decided not to bring back Bogdanovic after they selected fellow guard Tyrese Haliburton out of Iowa State with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. They also have guards De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield on their roster for next season.