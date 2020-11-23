Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to sign free agent center Marc Gasol.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Los Angeles Times on Sunday that the Lakers and Gasol are finalizing a two-year contract.

The Lakers also are expected to trade center JaVale McGee and a future second-round draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers to make room for Gasol's salary. Los Angeles also will receive Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie in that swap.

Gasol, 35, averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in 44 appearances last season for the Toronto Raptors. The three-time All-Star averaged 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 2018-2019, when he split time between the Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Gasol has averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during his 12-year NBA tenure.

LeBron James' Lakers have now added Gasol, Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Wesley Matthews this off-season as they look to defend their 2020 NBA Finals title.

Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, Avery Bradley and McGee are among the key players who will not return to Los Angeles next season.

The 2020-2021 NBA season starts Dec. 22 and ends March 4. The NBA playoffs will be from May 22 to July 22.