Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Star point guard De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a five-year maximum extension with the Sacramento Kings.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Friday that Fox's multiyear extension is worth at least $163 million. According to the outlets, the deal contains escalators that would allow him to reach the $195.6 million super max if he makes an All-NBA team and the league's salary cap climbs above $112 million.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old Fox will receive a total of $170 million in the deal for being named to the All-NBA Third Team, $183 million for a second-team selection and $196 million for a first-team selection.

Fox, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, averaged a career-best 21.1 points to go with 6.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game this past season.

Fox is entering his fourth season with the Kings, who are searching for their first playoff berth since 2006. Sacramento posted a 31-41 record in the pandemic-shortened season last year.

Fox's maximum extension is the first of the 2020 off-season.