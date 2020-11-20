Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard is signing a short-term contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Friday that Howard's one-year deal is for the veteran minimum of $2.6 million.

Howard's agreement with the 76ers was reported shortly after the eight-time All-Star selection indicated on social media that he was re-signing with the Lakers. In the since-deleted tweet, the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year said he was "staying right where I belong."

"I'm staying right where I belong. Laker Nation I love y'all. Purple and gold never gets old," Howard wrote on Twitter.

Howard signed a one-year, $2.56 million contract with the Lakers in August 2019. He came off the bench in all but two of his 69 games this past season, averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

The 34-year-old Howard played even fewer minutes in the playoffs, but he managed to win his first NBA championship in his 16th season.

Howard, who is considered one of the greatest big men of his generation, has averaged 16.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in his NBA career. He has played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Lakers.