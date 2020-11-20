Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (L) averaged 16.2 points per game while coming off the bench in last year's regular season. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Goran Dragic and veteran big man Meyers Leonard have agreed to re-sign with the Miami Heat for the 2020-21 season.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Friday that Dragic's deal is worth $37.4 million over two years. The second year of the contract is a team option.

Later Friday, Dragic confirmed the agreement with a post on social media.

"I'm glad that I can announce that I'm staying with my #HeatNationFamily," Dragic wrote on Twitter. "Let's finish the job we started!"

Meanwhile, Leonard's deal also is for two years and worth about $20 million, according to ESPN and the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The second year of his agreement is a team option.

The 34-year-old Dragic will be entering his seventh season with the Heat. He averaged 16.2 points per game while coming off the bench in last year's regular season. He cracked the starting lineup in the playoffs, but he tore his plantar fascia in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers to dampen Miami's title hopes.

Leonard, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, averaged 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Heat this past season.