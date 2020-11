Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson hasn't played since the 2019 NBA Finals due to a torn ACL and a torn Achilles. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The Golden State Warriors posted the NBA's worst record last season as they played without injured guards Stephen Curry (L) and Klay Thompson (R). File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will miss his second consecutive season due to injury after he sustained a torn Achilles on Wednesday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will miss the entire 2020-2021 season after he sustained a torn Achilles.

Sources informed ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo Sports on Thursday of Thompson's status. The Warriors said he sustained the right leg injury during a workout on Wednesday in Southern California.

Advertisement

Thompson -- a five-time All-Star -- also missed the entire 2019-2020 season after he tore the ACL in his left knee during the 2019 NBA Finals.

The three-time NBA Finals champion averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 78 appearances during his 2018-2019 campaign. Thompson, 30, has averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and shot 41.9% from 3-point range for his career.

The Warriors struggled last season as they played the majority of the campaign without Stephen Curry and Thompson -- dubbed the "Splash Brothers" for their prolific long-range shooting ability. Curry appeared in just five games last season while limited by a broken hand.

Golden State posted a league-worst 15-50 record in 2019-2020 and had the No. 2 overall pick in Wednesday's 2020 NBA Draft. The Warriors selected former Memphis center James Wiseman.