Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will miss the entire 2020-2021 season after he sustained a torn Achilles.

Sources informed ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo Sports on Thursday of Thompson's status. The Warriors said he sustained the right leg injury during a workout on Wednesday in Southern California.

Thompson -- a five-time All-Star -- also missed the entire 2019-2020 season after he tore the ACL in his left knee during the 2019 NBA Finals.

The three-time NBA Finals champion averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 78 appearances during his 2018-2019 campaign. Thompson, 30, has averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and shot 41.9% from 3-point range for his career.

The Warriors struggled last season as they played the majority of the campaign without Stephen Curry and Thompson -- dubbed the "Splash Brothers" for their prolific long-range shooting ability. Curry appeared in just five games last season while limited by a broken hand.

Golden State posted a league-worst 15-50 record in 2019-2020 and had the No. 2 overall pick in Wednesday's 2020 NBA Draft. The Warriors selected former Memphis center James Wiseman.