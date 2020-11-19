Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Guard Seth Curry will play for his father-in-law -- Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers -- after he was acquired in a trade during the NBA Draft Wednesday night, the team announced.

The Dallas Mavericks sent Curry to the 76ers in exchange for shooting guard Josh Richardson and the No. 36 pick in Wednesday's draft. Philadelphia selected power forward Tyler Brey with that pick, but the Colorado product will suit up for the Mavericks.

Advertisement

Curry -- who married Rivers' daughter Callie in September 2019 -- averaged 12.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season for the Mavericks. The former Duke Blue Devil went undrafted in 2013, but has played for the Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry shot a career-high 45.2% from 3-point range last season.

The 76ers also made another draft-night trade on Wednesday when they sent center Al Horford, the No. 34 overall pick, a future first-round pick and the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for guards Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson.

Philadelphia selected former Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey with the No. 21 overall pick.