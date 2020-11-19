Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a trade to send forward Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for draft compensation.

League sources told ESPN, the Houston Chronicle and The Athletic on Thursday that Golden State will send a 2021 protected first-round draft pick to the Thunder for Oubre.

Advertisement

The Warriors will send that first-round selection to the Thunder next season only if Golden State finishes between No. 21-30 in the final regular-season standings, according to the outlets. If the Warriors land in the top 20 of the standings, they will send two second-rounders to Oklahoma City.

Golden State became more motivated to make the trade happen after learning that All-Star guard Klay Thompson would miss the entire 2020-21 season because of a torn right Achilles tendon.

The 25-year-old Oubre was part of the Thunder's trade with the Phoenix Suns on Monday involving star guard Chris Paul. Oubre averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds last season for the Suns.

Oubre, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has averaged 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 348 career games between the Washington Wizards and Suns.