Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Ball family made history when LaMelo Ball was picked No. 3 overall in Wednesday's 2020 NBA Draft, three years after Lonzo Ball was picked No. 2 overall. They are the first brothers to go in the Top 3 of an NBA Draft.

LaMelo -- who came from the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League in Australia -- landed with the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3 overall on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Lakers picked Lonzo out of UCLA with the No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

"I told you so," LaVar Ball, the father of brothers Lonzo, Lamelo and LiAngelo, posted on social media. "Proud of you 'Melo.'"

The Ball brothers are the second set of brothers to be picked in the Top 10 of an NBA Draft. Eugene Short was picked No. 9 overall in the 1975 NBA Draft before brother Purvis Short was picked No. 5 overall in the 1978 NBA Draft.

"I just want to go out there and play basketball," LaMelo told reporters Wednesday. "I feel like I was born to do this."

Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo each attended Chino Hills High School in Chino Hills, Calif. Lonzo attended UCLA for one year before he went on to the NBA. LiAngelo also committed to play at UCLA before he was suspended from the team and withdrew from the school in 2017.

LaMelo also was committed to play for the Bruins, but signed with an agent in 2017, which resulted in his decommitment. He later opted to play overseas to prepare for the NBA Draft.

LaVar and wife Christina also played college basketball. LaVar played at Washington State while Tina played at California State Los Angeles.