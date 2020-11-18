Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks on Wednesday jumped up from the No. 27 overall pick to the No. 23 overall pick for their second selection in the 2020 NBA Draft after a draft-day trade with the Utah Jazz, the teams announced.

New York acquired the in exchange for the No. 27 and No. 38 selections. The Jazz also sent the Knicks the rights to 2008 second-round pick Ante Tomic.

Advertisement

The Knicks also have the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, which starts at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday and airs on ESPN.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 overall pick. The Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers also have Top 5 selections.

Georgia's Anthony Edwards, Memphis' James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks are among the top prospects ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Knicks posted a 21-45 record in 2019-2020 and failed the make the playoffs for the seventh-consecutive year. New York has had a winning record just three times over the last 19 seasons.