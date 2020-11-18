Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday agreed to trade veteran big man Al Horford and a package of draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

League sources told ESPN and USA Today Sports that Philadelphia is sending Horford, the No. 34 overall pick in Wednesday night's NBA Draft, a lightly protected 2025 first-round selection and the draft rights to Serbian guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder in exchange for guards Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson.

Advertisement

The agreement also provides significant financial savings for the Sixers. According to ESPN, the franchise will free up more than $25 million in combined payroll and luxury taxes once the deal is finalized.

The 34-year-old Horford signed a four-year, $109 million contract with the 76ers as a free agent last summer. In his lone season in Philadelphia, he averaged 11.9 points -- his fewest since the 2008-09 campaign -- and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Green, 33, has now been involved in two trade agreements this week. On Monday, the Thunder agreed to trade guard Dennis Schroder to the Los Angeles Lakers for Green and the No. 28 overall pick in Wednesday's draft.

Ferguson, 22, was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft by the Thunder. He will give the Sixers another athletic defender on the wing.

The 26-year-old Micic was a second-round pick by the 76ers in 2014. He currently plays for Anadolu Efes in the Turkish Super League. He was a second-team All-EuroLeague selection in 2019.