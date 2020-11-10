Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics legend and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn, who also served as a coach and broadcaster with the team, died Tuesday. He was 86.

"This is a devastating loss," the Celtics' ownership group said in a statement. "Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy's advice and insights and have reveled in his hundreds of stories about Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, and how the Celtics became a dynasty. He will be remembered forever."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver praised Heinsohn for being "synonymous with success," pointing out that he was one of the few basketball icons to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

"Celtics games will not be the same without Tommy, and he will be dearly missed by those who share his fervor for basketball," Silver said in a statement Tuesday.

Born Aug. 26, 1934, in Jersey City, N.J., Thomas William Heinsohn starred at St. Michael's High School in nearby Union City. He accepted a scholarship to play at Holy Cross and guided the school to the 1954 NIT championship, and was an All-American the following two seasons.

The Celtics selected Heinsohn in the 1956 draft. During his rookie season, he beat out teammate Bill Russell for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award en route to his first championship ring.

It was the first of eight titles in nine years for Heinsohn, who was the team's leading scorer in four of those championship-winning seasons.

Heinsohn -- a six-time All-Star selection -- retired from playing in 1965 with totals of 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds. He remained with the team as a broadcaster until succeeding Russell as the Celtics' head coach in 1969.

Heinsohn was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1973, when the Celtics won a then-record 68 games. Under Heinsohn, Boston won two more championships in 1974 and 1976.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2015, becoming only the fourth player ever to be elected as both.

After retiring from coaching in 1979, Heinsohn rejoined the Celtics' broadcast team.

"It's hard to imagine the Boston Celtics without Tommy Heinsohn," the Celtics said in a statement. "There isn't a generation of Celtics fans for whom Tommy's presence hasn't been felt. He is the only person to be an active participant in each of the Celtics' 17 world championships, an extraordinary and singular legacy."