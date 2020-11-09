Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown (L) averaged 5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and one assist per game this past season. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Almost three years after a run-in with police over a parking violation, Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown has reached a $750,000 settlement agreement in his lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that the settlement also will require the city to admit that Brown's constitutional rights were violated, and a commitment to implement changes to the police department.

Advertisement

"We are pleased that Sterling's lawsuit has been mutually resolved and that there's been an important commitment by the city of Milwaukee and its police department to make changes to the MPD's standard operating procedures," the Bucks said in a statement Monday.

"No one should ever have to go through the horrifying abuse and injustice that Sterling experienced. We commend Sterling for his courageous response to this terrible situation by repeatedly sharing his story and working tirelessly with countless local groups and organizations to help make change in our community.

"And we also commend the city's leadership for its commitment to implement these important changes to better Milwaukee."

On Jan. 26, 2018, Brown alleged that Milwaukee officers targeted him outside of a store because he is Black. Police used a stun gun on him after he refused to remove his hands from his pockets -- as ordered -- while waiting for a parking citation.

Brown first filed the lawsuit in June 2018 after body-camera footage of the incident was released. The video showed an officer stepping on Brown's ankle during the arrest while others mocked his civil rights complaint.

Brown was arrested but never charged following the incident.

In his third season with the Bucks in 2019-20, Brown averaged 5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and one assist per game.